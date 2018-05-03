Traumatized Parkland underclassmen plead with Gov. Scott for break from standardized tests

To grant relief to a community still reeling from a school shooting that left 17 dead, Gov. Rick Scott signed a sweeping education bill exempting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, including graduating seniors, from taking standardized tests this spring.

But it didn't specifically give a waiver to about 1,500 underclassmen — half the student body — who are, sooner or later, on the hook for taking exams required for a high school diploma.

That's why Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie asked the governor Wednesday to exempt all Stoneman Douglas students from standardized tests — not just those the Legislature exempted. Runcie asked Scott to issue an executive order or direct the Department of Education to exempt those underclassmen who were also there during the Feb. 14 shooting.

