© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Florida Sea Turtles Face A New Threat From Microplastics: Hotter Sand

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Jenny Staletovich
Published May 3, 2018 at 1:01 PM EDT
A new study of Florida beaches has found high amounts of microplastics, which could increase sand temperature and produce more female hatchlings. This Kemps ridley sea turtle makes its way to the Gulf of Mexico from the Texas coast.
A new study of Florida beaches has found high amounts of microplastics, which could increase sand temperature and produce more female hatchlings. This Kemps ridley sea turtle makes its way to the Gulf of Mexico from the Texas coast.

With nesting season opening this week, Florida's sea turtles may face yet another threat from the plastic pollution choking the world's oceans.

According to a new study from Florida State University researchers, tiny, sesame seed-sized microplastics in sand could be heating up beaches and changing the balance of male and female sea turtles. Researchers sampling sand at loggerhead nesting sites along the Gulf Coast found the beads at every location they tested, with the concentration higher in dunes where turtles nest.

Plastic can absorb and retain more heat, leading researchers to worry that the beads could crank up sand temperature, which determines turtle sex as eggs incubate.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .

Health News Florida
Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years.
See stories by Jenny Staletovich