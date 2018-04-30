Coalition Of Environment Groups Launches Push For State Action On Climate Change

Days after eight kids sued the state of Florida for policies they say contribute to climate change, a coalition of environment groups has launched a statewide campaign to get Floridians engaged on the issue.

A dozen state and national groups are behind the Florida Climate Pledge, which opened for signatures on April 19. Organizers say they have two goals: to help Floridians understand how climate change is impacting their daily lives and to encourage state action on climate issues.

"We're seeing record-breaking heat and it takes a huge toll on our community," said Natalia Ortiz of the Miami-based CLEO Institute, one of the campaign leaders. Sea-level rise "affects our drinking water and it also affects our agricultural industry: You can't grow tomatoes or oranges in saltwater.

"The idea behind the Florida climate pledge campaign is to connect the dots for Floridians so they have a full understanding of how climate change impacts them," she said. Pages on the climate pledge website explain how hotter temperatures, rising seas and stronger storms impact public health, the economy and national security.

In 2018, an election year, organizers say they hope to set an example for other states on how to engage voters on climate issues despite a federal government that's less than responsive on the topic and a political climate that casts doubt on scientific facts.

The first line in the pledge is, "I acknowledge that the earth’s climate is changing, and that human activity is the primary cause."

“Climate change is the biggest challenge of our generation,” said Aliki Moncrief, executive director of Florida Conservation Voters, in a statement. “It will take all of us, scientists, policy makers and voters, working together to save our economy and our quality of life.”

National groups participating include the Natural Resources Defense Council and the March for Science.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.