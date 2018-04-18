Bipartisan Opioid Bill Contains Contributions From Florida Senators

Credit Bill Nelson youtube / Bill Nelson's youtube channel

Florida’s U-S Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson have added a bipartisan proposal to a nationwide opioid bill that could go before the Senate.

The U.S. Senate Help, Education, Labor and Pensions committee is considering a bipartisan bill taking aim at the nation’s opioid epidemic. The bill contains 40 proposals. Among them is a bipartisan effort by Florida Democratic Senator Bill Nelson and Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio.

The proposal would improve the quality of care for newborn children who suffer from Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, or NAS.

NAS is the effect of opioid withdrawal, which newborns experience if mothers use opioids during pregnancy.

The proposal would provide states with additional funding to research and treat the syndrome.

