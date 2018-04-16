Empowerment a Factor in Healthier Living

Low-income, minority/majority neighborhoods tend to have more health problems then affluent, mostly-white areas. A Saturday (4/13) health fair at the new Carepoint Center on Tallahassee's South Side was focused on better health outcomes for everyone.

Credit Tom Flanigan The healthy lifestyle discussion was held in the Carepoint Center's 2nd floor meeting room.

There were the usual health fair staples, like free blood pressure and diabetes screenings. But in a small second-floor auditorium of the sparkling new Carepoint Center, Christic Henry was moderating a healthy lifestyle conversation.

"Every single one of you, every single one of us has relevant and important information to give," she said, kicking off the discussion.

One of the panelists was Miaisha Mitchell with the Frenchtown Revitalization Council.

"It's really about getting community engagement around and understanding the benefits of having a health lifestyle, finding out what your resources are and what's available to you and then utilizing those resources," she said.

That conversation seems to be spreading. Next month, a brand new farmers market will open in the city's South Side at the Walker Ford Community Center.

