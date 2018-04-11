© 2020 Health News Florida
Pro Gun Rights Group Threatens To Sue Leon County Over Ordinance

WFSU | By Andrew Quintana
Published April 11, 2018 at 4:06 PM EDT
The Pro gun rights group Florida Carry is threatening to sue Leon County after it passed a gun related ordinance. The ordinance imposes a waiting period and background checks for private gun sales. A 2011 preemption law prevents counties from regulating guns, but a 1998 constitutional amendment allows counties to enact background checks and waiting periods. Program Director for Florida State University’s Center for the Advancement of Human Rights, Mark Schlakman says the constitution should prevail.

“It would be surprising if any court were to construe that statutory language would prevail over the language of the Florida Constitution. So, to that extent, it certainly appears that Leon County took steps that certainly are grounded in the rule of law.”

Florida Carry and Leon County could not be reached for comments.

Andrew Quintana
Andrew Quintana is a senior at Florida State University pursuing degrees in Communication Studies and Editing, Writing, & Media. Before entering WFSU's newsroom, Andrew worked with V89 Radio's News and Continuity department and interned as a staff writer for Haute Living Magazine. He enjoys Razzie nominated films and collects vinyls that are perfect for ultimate frisbee.  Follow Andrew Quintana on Twitter: @AndrewLQuintana
