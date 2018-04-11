Pro Gun Rights Group Threatens To Sue Leon County Over Ordinance

Credit Florida Carry Inc. Facebook page

The Pro gun rights group Florida Carry is threatening to sue Leon County after it passed a gun related ordinance. The ordinance imposes a waiting period and background checks for private gun sales. A 2011 preemption law prevents counties from regulating guns, but a 1998 constitutional amendment allows counties to enact background checks and waiting periods. Program Director for Florida State University’s Center for the Advancement of Human Rights, Mark Schlakman says the constitution should prevail.

“It would be surprising if any court were to construe that statutory language would prevail over the language of the Florida Constitution. So, to that extent, it certainly appears that Leon County took steps that certainly are grounded in the rule of law.”

Florida Carry and Leon County could not be reached for comments.

