Collier Schools Address School Safety After Parkland

Since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February, schools across the state – and nation – are taking a hard look at their security measures. In Southwest Florida, Collier County Public Schools became the latest to address the public with plans for strengthening the current system.

During the district’s Facebook Live event Wednesday, Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk opened by saying, due to the sensitivity of the subject, a lot could not be spoken about publicly.

“What I can tell you is proper security is not built around one technique," Rambosk said. "It’s built around providing layers of protection.”

Superintendent Kamela Patton said one of those layers will be the new policy of keeping the front doors of all Collier County schools locked during the day. The front doors will also be fitted with a video-equipped access control device that office staff can communicate through.

“The guests will be asked for their name, the reason for their visit – which may include their child’s name," Patton said. "And, all visitors will be asked to display a photo identification to the camera and, once approved, granted access.”

Patton said the measure will be phased in before the 2018-19 school year.

The locked-door policy was decided upon through a partnership with the Collier County Sheriffs' Office, after Sheriff Rombosk suggested a locked door could be a deterrent, just as the single point of entry at Collier Schools already is.

Patton says the district has not received any additional funds for school security and will be funding this and all future efforts on its own.

