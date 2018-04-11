City Throws Its Weight Behind Local Gun Preemption Fight

Credit City of Tallahassee Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum says the state's preemption rule goes too far.

The Tallahassee city commission is joining a group of South Florida cities in a fight against a state gun preemption rule.

The state law prevents local governments from creating gun control rules that are more stringent than state law. But Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum says that’s not all is does.

“Because we disagree with the people on the other side of this argument that they could actually fine us, hold us responsible for attorney’s fees us to 100-thousand dollars of the opposing party and ultimately remove us from officer for a difference of opinion on public policy,” Gillum says.

Gillum says that’s unconstitutional. The city has made that argument before. Gillum and other commissioners faced a recent lawsuit when they refused to repeal null gun regulations on the city’s books. The commissioners attempted to claim the law was unconstitutional at that point, but the court demurred, saying it was not an appropriate case to consider that question.

