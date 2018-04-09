© 2020 Health News Florida
The Connection Between Springtime Allergies and Depression

WGCU | By Julie Glenn
Mike KiniryRachel Iacovone
Published April 9, 2018 at 4:32 PM EDT
Allergy season in Southwest Florida is only loosely associated with regular seasons, but suffice to say- right now many people are suffering with watery eyes, sniffly noses, and that tired, slightly out-of-it feeling that comes with feeling cruddy. But, for some the onset of allergies can come with a sidecar of depression. Research has found that people suffering from allergies are 50% more likely to also have symptoms of depression- and if a person has seen an allergist- that statistic jumps to 70%.

Is it a side effect? Or can allergies trigger a depressive response in the brain? We’re joined by Dr. Robert Pollack to explore the issue. He’s a Florida-licensed Board Certified Psychiatrist who has been in practice since 1977, and is currently the CEO of Psychiatric Associates of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers.

