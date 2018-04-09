Sheriff's Office Supports Cancer Fight

Fundraisers in support of the fight against cancer are springing up all over Tallahassee. One such event on Friday (4/6) evening involved the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Credit Tom Flanigan Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil prepares a pizza as part of his department's cancer fundraiser.

The place was Uncle Maddio's Pizza on East Lafayette. On the serving line was a new temporary cook named Sheriff Walt McNeil who admitted his biggest challenge was,

"Not making a mistake where I get somebody's order wrong!"

Also at the pizzeria were other members of the Sheriff's team like Jimmy Goodman. He's also the chair of this year's Northside Relay for Life at Chiles High School.

"It means a lot," he shared as he watched his boss put the final touches on a small pie with green peppers and extra cheese. "Not only are we raising funds to continue the fight against cancer, by all of the programs that we fund, but it also gives us time for people at the Sheriff's Office to come out to assist and help with the community."

The Northside Relay takes place May 4th.

