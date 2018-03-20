© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

Indoor Vaping Ban Moves Forward In CRC

WFSU | By Ryan Dailey
Published March 20, 2018 at 11:32 AM EDT
ecig_RF_Getty.jpg
Credit KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP/Getty Images

A Constitution Revision Commission proposal to ban the vaping of e-cigarettes in all of Florida’s indoor businesses is one step closer to appearing on voter ballots. Former Florida Senator Lisa Carlton is the proposal’s sponsor. She says since the first e-cigarettes hit U.S. markets more than a decade ago, research and Surgeon General Reports have proven their adverse health effects.

"It would be my hope that you agree that it is time to put e-cigarettes and vaping into the constitution and update that 2002 constitutional amendment and add e-cigarettes and vaping into the constitution so that our citizens can stop being experiments," Carlton said. "Because that’s what we’ve been for the last 16 years."

Commissioner Gary Lester calls the proposal a “modernization of language” that updates a lengthy provision on smoking that already exists in the State constitution.

Tags

Health News FloridaConstitution Revision Commissione-cigarettes
Ryan Dailey
Ryan Dailey is a reporter/producer for WFSU/Florida Public Radio. After graduating from Florida State University, Ryan went into print journalism working for the Tallahassee Democrat for five years. At the Democrat, he worked as a copy editor, general assignment and K-12 education reporter.
