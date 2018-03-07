National Audubon Society President Focuses On Florida

The national president of the Audubon Society will be speaking at its Sarasota chapter Monday (March 12). WUSF's Steve Newborn talks with David Yarnold about the local impacts of preservation and climate change, such as preserving Sarasota's Celery Fields birding area and artificial islands created to stem erosion in Tampa Bay.

You can hear more of WUSF's interview with David Yarnold by clicking on the link below.

