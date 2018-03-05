© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

'I Was Shocked': New Paramedic Testimony In The Hollywood Hills Nursing Home Death Case

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Caitlin Switalski
Published March 5, 2018 at 4:54 PM EST

The state’s lawsuit against the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills continues with more hearings this week inside  a Broward County courtroom in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The Rehab Center is fighting Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to keep its license and reopen after 12 people died in sweaty and stifling hot conditions three days after Hurricane Irma made landfall in South Florida. 

New testimony from paramedics on Monday focused on one part of the events that happened on Sept. 13 2017. Paramedics were specifically asked how the evacuation of the second floor of the rehab center went, and if they thought it was necessary and done correctly. 

 

Capt. Andrew Holtfreter was sworn in first. He works in fire rescue and EMS for the Hollywood Fire Department and he was in charge of transporting overheated elderly residents to the neighboring Memorial Regional Hospital that day when residents had already been without air conditioning for 62 hours after the hurricane.“This was initially just transporting critical patients, and it turned into an evacuation, and there were so many patients that had to be transported out that it turned into a mass casualty,” Holtfreter said. 

Lt. Christopher Sullivan, with Hollywood Fire Rescue, was also at the Rehab Center that day. He remembered Memorial Regional staff and all of the paramedics on scene reacted quickly to distressed residents.

“From what I saw, given the magnitude and the growing magnitude of the situation, I thought it was...I was impressed,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan also told the courtroom that seeing patients as hot as 108 degrees shocked him. Seeing the Rehab Center's heat was a career first. 

"I would liken it to toxic gas inside that building," Sullivan said. "It was an unsafe, dangerous environment for the people who were there and they needed to be removed."

Only AHCA has presented its side of the case so far. The rehab center is expected to start defending itself, as the hearings continue throughout the month.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Though the courtroom has been moved several times, the courtroom 15160 is where new paramedic testimony has been happening.
Caitie Switalski / WLRN
Though the courtroom has been moved several times, the courtroom 15160 is where new paramedic testimony has been happening.

Inside of the courtroom, state administrative law Judge Mary Li Creasy presides, while attorneys on both sides sit next to each other.
Caitie Switalski / WLRN
Inside of the courtroom, state administrative law Judge Mary Li Creasy presides, while attorneys on both sides sit next to each other.

Boxes of evidence, notebooks, paperwork, and medical records fill the floors of the courtroom.
Caitie Switalski / WLRN
Boxes of evidence, notebooks, paperwork, and medical records fill the floors of the courtroom.

Tags

Health News Floridanursing homesThe Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hillsgenerators
Caitlin Switalski
Caitie Switalski is a rising senior at the University of Florida. She's worked for WFSU-FM in Tallahassee as an intern and reporter. When she's in Gainesville for school, Caitie is an anchor and producer for local Morning Edition content at WUFT-FM, as well as a digital editor for the station's website.  Her favorite stories are politically driven, about how politicians, laws and policies effect local communities.  Once she graduates with a dual degree in Journalism and English,Caitiehopes to make a career continuing to report and produce for NPR stations in the sunshine state.  When she's not following what's happening with changing laws, you can catchCaitielounging in local coffee shops, at the beach, or watching Love Actually for the hundredth time.  
See stories by Caitlin Switalski
Related Content