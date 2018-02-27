Governor Details School Safety Proposals As Stoneman Shooting Victims' Fathers Vow To Be 'The Last'

Almost two weeks after the Parkland school shooting that killed 17 people, Florida Gov. Rick Scott came to Miami-Dade County on Tuesday to detail his vision for stronger school safety. He was joined by parents of two of the student victims.

At Miami-Dade police headquarters in Doral, Scott laid out a three-pronged, $500 million proposal to prevent future school shootings in Florida:

“One, how do we make sure we secure all of our schools? No. 2, how do we make sure people that have mental illness or threatening others don’t have access to a gun, right? And then how do we make sure that we provide mental health resources to our students around the state.”

On the first point, Scott called for increased police presence in every school – as well as metal detectors, steel doors and bulletproof windows. But Scott said he did not agree with many legislators calling for teachers to be armed.

Standing beside Scott were Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho – who later said he had reservations about installing metal detectors in every school.

Also with Scott were fathers of two of the students killed in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. Andy Pollack – whose daughter Meadow died – said he and other victims’ families hope to play a role in crafting the legislation.

“We’re going to set the example for the rest of the country," Pollack said. "You guys, look at me. I want to be the last father of a murdered kid in this country.”

Scott was also joined by Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina was killed.

