At Parkland’s Final Funeral, Martin Duque Remembered For Helping Others ‘Feel Loved’

When Martin Duque was in middle school and saw a classmate struggling to fit in, the “always smiling” teenager tried to make him feel welcomed.

“He quickly became one of my greatest friends — no question,” a teary-eyed Jose Hoyos told the Miami Herald on Sunday. Hoyos had moved to Parkland from Mexico nearly three years ago and attended Westglades Middle School with Duque, also a native Mexican.

“Martin knew what it was like, so he approached me, taught me some English, invited me to play soccer and introduced me to some friends. He didn’t ask any questions. He just wanted to make me feel at home, loved and accepted,” said Hoyos, who eventually moved on to high school with Duque. “I’ll never forget his friendship.”

