They Thought It Was A Second Fire Drill: Students And Parents Describe Shooting Chaos

When fire alarms blared for the second time on Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, many students found it a little odd. They'd already had a fire drill earlier in the day, and were surprised to have another one with just 20 minutes left in their last class period.

Read more: Shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Leaves At Least 17 Dead

Marcus Landen, a sophomore, was among students who walked out of the school, confused.

"I heard a pop, but I didn't think it was, like, a gun or anything," he said. "And then we heard more pops, and we were running as, like, a joke, like 'Oh, someone's shooting up the school.' "

But they realized it wasn't a joke when another student ran up to them.

"He had a hole in his foot. He was like, ‘I just got shot. Everyone run.’ ”

Other students realized there was a shooter through social media.

Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High. pic.twitter.com/4kQMAlCBWt— Aidan Minoff (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

"There were videos on Snapchat of people walking over dead bodies, blood on people's hands, a dead teacher on the ground," said Brandon Dasent, a junior. "It's insane."

Credit Terence Shepherd / WLRN Parents waited at the intersection of the Sawgrass Expressway and Coral Ridge Drive, trying to reunite with their children.

Parents, meanwhile, began receiving frantic text messages from their children. Sean Jordan and his wife were both texting their daughter Sophie, a sophomore, who was hiding in a classroom.

"She said she heard shots," he said. "She was saying, 'I'm on the floor.' We just said, put a bag in front of you."

Credit Peter Haden / WLRN Nicole Rodrigues, a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, waited at a staging site a few blocks from the school.

Many students who'd hidden in classrooms waited an hour or two for law enforcement personnel to help them escape. They were escorted to staging sites a few blocks from the school.

"I'm just waiting for my parents to come pick me up," said Nicole Rodrigues, a sophomore, who was standing at a staging site at the corner of Holmberg Road and University Drive. "There's a lot of traffic. We're just waiting to see what's going to happen."

WLRN Reporters Caitie Switalski, Terence Shepherd and Peter Haden contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.