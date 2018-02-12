© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Broward County Moves Away From Jail Time, Chooses Citations For Small Offenders

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Caitlin Switalski
Published February 12, 2018 at 3:57 PM EST
Broward is the latest among several Florida counties, including Miami-Dade, to try and reduce its jail population by allowing officers to issue civil citations for non-violent misdemeanor offenses in lieu of making an arrest
Broward is the latest among several Florida counties, including Miami-Dade, to try and reduce its jail population by allowing officers to issue civil citations for non-violent misdemeanor offenses in lieu of making an arrest

Broward County commissioners have approved a new program that aims to keep adults accused of non-violent misdemeanor crimes out of jail by giving them civil citations and coursework instead.

 Larry Barszewski, a Sun Sentinel reporter who has been covering plans for the program, said the county will save taxpayer dollars by issuing civil citations to people instead of locking them up.  

“One of the things they’ve been looking at in particular is people being held in jail on minor offenses where the bail is less than $500,” Barszewski said. “It’s costing the county $140-$150 a day to house those inmates.”

Read more:  Broward County Bans Conversion Therapy for Kids

A few cities within Broward County already use similar methods to keep people out of jail, like Lauderhill, Coral Springs and Hallandale Beach. Miami-Dade has had a similar ordinance on the books since 2010. Leon and Pinellas counties have also implemented civil citation programs in the last few years. 

The citations won’t be a ‘get out of jail free’ card for people accused of crimes like petty theft, possession of alcohol under age, loitering or disorderly conduct.

“You’re going to have to pay a program fee, you’re going to have to perform community service hours, and it seems like many times there’s going to be some type of educational course required,” Barszewski said. 

It will be up to the discretion of officers with the Broward County Sheriff's office or municipal police forces to decide on a case-by-case basis who should be issued a citation in lieu of an arrest.

Broward County already has a similar process in place for adults found with less than 20 grams of marijuana. That program, along with a juvenile program which began in 2012, gave the county a framework for the newly expanded citation program.

County Commissioners Dale Holness and Steve Geller sponsored the regulations for the program. It was approved unanimously in a 9-0 vote. 

The civil citation program is expected to take a few months to implement. Once it is fully functional, cities in Broward County will have the option to adopt the program or opt out. 

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News Floridanon-violent misdemeanor crimescivil citations
Caitlin Switalski
Caitie Switalski is a rising senior at the University of Florida. She's worked for WFSU-FM in Tallahassee as an intern and reporter. When she's in Gainesville for school, Caitie is an anchor and producer for local Morning Edition content at WUFT-FM, as well as a digital editor for the station's website.  Her favorite stories are politically driven, about how politicians, laws and policies effect local communities.  Once she graduates with a dual degree in Journalism and English,Caitiehopes to make a career continuing to report and produce for NPR stations in the sunshine state.  When she's not following what's happening with changing laws, you can catchCaitielounging in local coffee shops, at the beach, or watching Love Actually for the hundredth time.  
See stories by Caitlin Switalski