Florida Matters: Health Care For The Uninsured

While across the nation the cultural and political tug-of-war over health care rages on, locally, healers keep on healing. But providing care for people can get complicated when they don’t have health insurance.

Click here to listen to the show.

Florida Matters recently hosted a panel discussion in front of a live audience at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg about caring for the uninsured. This week we hear highlights from our conversation with experts and questions from the audience.

Our panelists include:

Jay Wolfson, Associate Vice President of USF Health and Senior Associate Dean of USF’s Morsani College of Medicine.

Dr. Ajoy Kumar, Medical Director of the St. Petersburg Free Clinic, Chief Medical Officer of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and President of the Florida Academy of Family Physicians.

Julio Ochoa, the editor of Health News Florida and producer of “ Their Only Option,” a special series on free clinics in the Tampa Bay area.

If you’re looking for a free clinic in your area check out this map on the Florida Association of Free and Charitable Clinics website.

Copyright 2018 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7