© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
The hepatitis C test requires a simple finger prick to draw blood.
Their Only Option
Every day, hundreds of sick and injured patients walk into free and charitable clinics around the Tampa Bay area in need of a doctor.Many are suffering from chronic conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Some patients were referred to the clinics by staff at hospitals where they landed after years of neglecting to care for treatable conditions.The clinics allow the patients to pay what they can, or nothing at all. They are staffed by doctors and nurses who volunteer their time. They survive off donations and small grants.Many of the patients have jobs but they are living paycheck to paycheck. None have health insurance, either because they do not qualify for Medicaid or can’t afford private coverage. For these patients, the clinics are often their only option for primary care.

FIU Lags Other Universities In Hiring Enough Mental Health Counselors

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Jessica Bakeman
Published January 28, 2018 at 8:46 PM EST
Florida International University President Mark Rosenberg says the school is working toward improving its ratio of mental health counselors to students.
Florida International University President Mark Rosenberg says the school is working toward improving its ratio of mental health counselors to students.

Florida International University in Miami is lagging behind other public universities in an effort to hire more mental health counselors, according to a recent report.

Universities should have one counselor for every 1,000 to 1,500 students enrolled, according to the International Association of Counseling Services. In recent years, the State University System’s board of governors has asked the Legislature for money to help schools meet this standard. Lawmakers haven’t specifically funded the request.

So the board directed Florida’s dozen public universities to find the money in their existing budgets to hire them anyway. Last week, a report was presented to the board showing schools’ progress so far.

According to the report, FIU has the worst ratio in the system — 2,216 students for every counselor. All of the other universities reported fewer than 2,000 students per counselor.

Read more: Why Are University Students Flocking To Psychological Counseling? 

FIU President Mark Rosenberg said the school has hired additional counselors that were not reflected in the report. Further, he explained that the university has a large enrollment enrolled in online courses and degree programs, and virtual students have access to mental health services but don’t have to pay the fee that supports counseling centers.

“The ratio is still high,” Rosenberg said.

“I'm not satisfied,” he continued. “I mean, I don't like the notion that we have a high ratio, and we're going to have to be more responsive — clearly, clearly.”

Rosenberg said students who need to see a counselor get in right away. But they sometimes have to wait two or three weeks to get a follow-up appointment because there aren’t enough counselors to meet the demand more quickly.

Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton is near the internationally accepted standard, with 1,564 students per counselor.

Read the report here.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags

Health News Floridamental healthcounselinguniversities
Jessica Bakeman
Jessica Bakeman reports on K-12 and higher education for WLRN, south Florida's NPR affiliate. While new to Miami and public radio, Jessica is a seasoned journalist who has covered education policymaking and politics in three state capitals: Jackson, Miss.; Albany, N.Y.; and, most recently, Tallahassee.
See stories by Jessica Bakeman
Related Content