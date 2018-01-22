Fort Lauderdale's City Commission To Discuss Legal Options To Deal With Opioids Crisis
The Fort Lauderdale City Commission is set to hold a special meeting Tuesday at noon at City Hall to discuss legal options on how to deal with the ongoing opioids crisis.
During the meeting, which is open to the public, five law firms will present their advice on how they think the city should legally handle the opioid crisis.
Discussion is expected to include hot topics ranging from overdoses to access to drugs, and what legal issues are at stake if the city enforces new ordinances going forward.
Read more: Sunny Daze, Inside South Florida's Opioid Crisis
The presenters signed up to speak are:
- Haliczer Pettis & Schwamm, P.A.
- Kelley Uustal, PLC
- Motley Rice, LLC
- Levin, Papantonio, Thomas, Mitchell, Rafferty & Proctor, P.A.
- Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC
