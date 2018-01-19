Join Us For A Special Florida Matters Town Hall

What’s The Solution? Delivering Health Care To Uninsured Floridians

For the past six months Health News Florida has told the stories of people without insurance who use free clinics throughout the Tampa Bay area. Now we’re inviting the community to take part in that conversation during a special taping of Florida Matters. Join us for a panel discussion on providing care to the uninsured.

When: February 1, 2018 at 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Where: The University of South Florida - St. Petersburg: Davis Hall (DAV) Room 130

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, RSVPs are encouraged. Email FloridaMatters@wusf.org.

Free parking is in Lot P5 (Campus map below)

Panelists:

Dr. Ajoy Kumar: Medical Director, St. Petersburg Free Clinic; Chief Medical Officer, Bayfront Health St. Petersburg

Jay Wolfson: Associate Vice President for Health Law, Policy and Safety and the Senior Associate Dean of the Morsani College of Medicine at the University of South Florida

Julio Ochoa: Editor, Health News Florida

usf_st._petersburg_campus_map.pdf

Copyright 2018 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7