The State of Florida is forging ahead with a plan to build a water reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee. WFSU's Lynn Hatter talked about it with Audubon Florida’s Celeste DiPalma about a new report that lays out options for steering more water to the places that need it and less to the places that don’t.

