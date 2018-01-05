© 2020 Health News Florida
Storm Revives Push To Improve Water 'Lifeline' For Keys

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Kevin Wadlow
Published January 5, 2018 at 11:20 AM EST
The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority relies on reverse-osmosis plants to provide potable water in emergencies, such as Hurricane Irma.

An aging reverse-osmosis plant proved its worth in the wake of Hurricane Irma, says the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority’s chief executive.

“This last storm really showed the value of it,” Kirk Zuelch said Friday. “Without the reverse-osmosis plant, Key West couldn’t have opened as a soon as it did. It is a real lifeline for the Lower Keys.”

When the Category 4 hurricane disrupted the potable-water flow down the FKAA pipeline from Florida City, the reverse-osmosis plants at Stock Island and Marathon were activated.

Health News FloridaFlorida KeysFlorida Keys AqueductHurricane Irma
Kevin Wadlow
