© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Gov. Scott ‘Hopes’ Congress Finds Permanent Solution To Kids Health Program Funding

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Ryan Benk
Published January 2, 2018 at 5:33 PM EST
Gov. Rick Scott in Jacksonville Tuesday
Gov. Rick Scott in Jacksonville Tuesday

Congress has passed a funding measure that keeps the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) going through March — the program insures hundreds of thousands of kids in Florida.

But without a permanent solution in place by the end of January, many families could see their coverage lapse and Governor Rick Scott won’t say whether they should be worried.

The temporary funding bill partially funds a continuation of CHIP through March. The program helps cover around 200,000 Florida kids from low-income families who don’t qualify for Medicaid but still can’t afford private insurance.

Congressional leaders promise a more permanent compromise by the end of this month, but if an agreement isn’t reached, some states — including Florida — will run out of money.

In Jacksonville Tuesday, Scott wouldn’t say whether the state would warn parents of possible disenrollment.

“The goal is that the federal government continues the program. Our Agency for Health Care Administration has been working with the federal government,” he said. “We’ve been talking about extending it and I hope that’s what they do.”

Scott has included federal CHIP funding in his budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts in July.

According to the News Service of Florida, state officials say they’ll give parents at least a month’s notice before dropping kids from coverage.

Reporter Ryan Benk can be reached at rbenk@wjct.org , 904-358-6319 or on Twitter @RyanMichaelBenk

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

Health News FloridaCHIPGov. Rick Scotthealth insurance
Ryan Benk
Ryan Benk is originally from Miami, Florida and came to Tallahassee to attend Florida State University. He worked on Miami Dade College’s Arts and Literature Magazine-  Miamibiance Magazine and has published poetry and a short film called “ The Writer.” He’s currently working as the Newsroom’s Researcher while finishing his Creative Writing Bachelor’s Degree at Florida State University. When he’s not tracking down news, Ryan likes watching films, writing fiction and poetry, and exploring Florida.
See stories by Ryan Benk
Related Content