© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Humanitarian Trip To Puerto Rico Delivers Medical Aid, Brings Evacuees Back To U.S. Hospitals

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Yaneli Gonzalez
Published December 11, 2017 at 12:12 PM EST

Seven humanitarian groups from all over the country came together Sunday under the umbrella of the Puerto Rico Recovery Alliance to bring much-needed aid to the island.  

Ever since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, the groups of volunteers that make up the alliance have been making individual trips to the U.S. territory to help.

Their mission on Sunday was to deliver 30,000 pounds of medical supplies to hospitals in Puerto Rico — and evacuate about 80 people in need of medical assistance or other support they can’t get on the island.

For this trip, some college students left campus in the midst of finals.

Valerie Edmondson Bolaños, founder of the organization Warrior Angels Rescue, brought these teams together. To her it made sense to pool resources. "We can meet those needs much sooner and on a much larger scale," said Bolaños. 

After the supplies were unloaded at the airport in Aguadilla, on the northwestern tip of the island,  evacuees boarded the chartered plane. Crystal Ramos Morales made the trip to Florida with her 14-year-old daughter.

"My daughter has a tumor in her head. Before Maria, there was only three neurosurgeons in Puerto Rico. After Maria, there’s not much to say about that one," said Ramos. 

Before the plane returned to Miami, Puerto Rican doctor Hector Aviles asked for a message to be sent back: "Please don’t forget about us. Many people are suffering from lack of food, lack of medication."

After landing, emotional reunions with family and friends awaited the passengers.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

The Puerto Rico Recovery Alliance brought 30,000 pounds of medical supplies for hospitals on the island.
Yaneli Gonzalez / WLRN News
The Puerto Rico Recovery Alliance brought 30,000 pounds of medical supplies for hospitals on the island.

Tags

Health News FloridaPuerto RicoHurricane Maria
Yaneli Gonzalez
Yaneli Gonzalez is a Miami native and a senior at Florida International University (graduating December 2017). She is pursuing a B.S. in Communications: Broadcast Journalism and a B.A. in International Relations. Her minor is in Italian language, and she has earned a Certificate in European and Eurasian Studies. When she isn't watching the news, she finds herself flipping back and forth between the Science and History channels each night. Late night comedy shows are the occasional exception.
See stories by Yaneli Gonzalez
Related Content