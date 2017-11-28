© 2020 Health News Florida
UM Hospital can’t stop bleeding money as costs soar and admissions drop

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Daniel Chang
Published November 28, 2017 at 12:12 PM EST
University of Miami Hospital, which has been renamed UHealth Tower, lost nearly $95 million in 2017 as operating expenses spiked and patient admissions plummeted at the 560-bed facility, according to a recent SEC filing.
A decade after the University of Miami purchased a 560-bed hospital across the street from its medical school campus in downtown Miami, UM is struggling to turn a profit at the facility as operating expenses skyrocket and patient admissions dwindle.

A recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing for UM shows that the university lost $94.5 million operating the hospital during the year that ended May 31. That’s more than double the $45 million UM lost on the hospital during the prior year.

Overall, however, the UM Health System or UHealth — including Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and a physician practice — remains profitable, earning $83 million in 2017. The year before, healthcare operations earned $169 million. Financially, healthcare is a significant part of UM, generating about 50 percent of the university’s total revenue in 2017, the SEC filing shows.

Daniel Chang
