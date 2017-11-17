Florida Reports Second Local Zika Case For 2017

Credit James Gathany / CDC/MGN Online

Florida has reported its second case of the Zika virus via local mosquitos.

Last month, the Florida Department of Health reported the first case transmitted by a local mosquito came from a Manatee County couple, who had traveled to Cuba.

One of them contracted Zika in Cuba, and the partner was bitten by a mosquito while returning home.

Now, state health officials say the second case this year transmitted by local mosquito is in Miami-Dade County. But, they say there is no evidence of ongoing, active transmission of Zika.

So far, there are 217 Zika cases in Florida—most are travel-related.

Zika, a mosquito-borne disease, can cause severe birth defects. It can be sexually-transmitted as well.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.