Florida Reports Second Local Zika Case For 2017
Florida has reported its second case of the Zika virus via local mosquitos.
Last month, the Florida Department of Health reported the first case transmitted by a local mosquito came from a Manatee County couple, who had traveled to Cuba.
One of them contracted Zika in Cuba, and the partner was bitten by a mosquito while returning home.
Now, state health officials say the second case this year transmitted by local mosquito is in Miami-Dade County. But, they say there is no evidence of ongoing, active transmission of Zika.
So far, there are 217 Zika cases in Florida—most are travel-related.
Zika, a mosquito-borne disease, can cause severe birth defects. It can be sexually-transmitted as well.
