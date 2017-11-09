© 2020 Health News Florida
If You Live In Miami-Dade, Your Tap Water Might Taste A Little Funny. Here’s Why

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Douglas Hanks
Published November 9, 2017 at 11:53 AM EST
The tap water in Miami-Dade County may have a chemical taste and smell during the first part of November as engineers inject a different type of chlorine into the pipes for a yearly cleansing process.
People drinking tap water across the Miami area this week may notice the smell and taste of chlorine as Miami-Dade launches the annual cleaning of its underground pipes.

The “cleansing” began Monday and runs through Nov. 19. The county issued an advisory about the likelihood of changes in odor and taste in Miami-Dade’s drinking water.

Like most water systems across the country, Miami-Dade regularly uses chlorine to disinfect the drinking water it sends to roughly 2.3 million people each day. Miami-Dade uses “chloramine,” typically a mix of chlorine and ammonia, on a regular basis. But for cleansing every year, it switches to a different type of chlorine known as “base chlorine,” which tends to have a more detectable taste and odor.

Douglas Hanks
