More Than A Third of Family Caregivers Are Now Men

Florida is home to 20 million people and nearly 3 million of them are family caregivers. That means they dedicate their time, energy and money tending to a spouse, parent, children or loved ones. But the face of those providers is changing.

Women have typically served as the lead caregiver in most families. But now more than a third of all family caregivers are men – according to AARP, one of the sponsors of the Second Annual Florida Caregiver Conference in Tampa.

The two-day conference is focused on dispelling caregiver stereotypes and promoting innovations to make their jobs easier.

Male family caregivers and caring for veterans are the two main themes of this year’s sessions. On Tuesday, six entrepreneurs will showcase their health care products and services they hope will ease the daily tasks of caregiving.

Wednesday is a full day of sessions that includes lunch highlighting a retired Army general who was the main caregiver for his father who had dementia.

Registration is required for the conference scheduled at the Bryan Glazer Family JCC, 522 N. Howard Ave., Tampa.

Copyright 2017 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7