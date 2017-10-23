FSU's Rural-Based Medical Programs May Soon Add New Location

Credit MGN Online

Florida State University’s rural based medical program may soon have a new location. Citrus county commissioners will discuss the plan at their Tuesday meeting.

Citrus county would join programs in Thomasville, Immokalee and Marianna. Director of Rural Medical Education Dr. Anthony Speights says he hopes Citrus Springs can provide opportunities for students to learn about several specialties at a time.

“Our hope is that eventually we are able to transition that citrus county site into a site that would operate very much like Marianna. That’s still kind of up in the air as everything is getting on board and getting started," says Speights.

Through FSU’s rural based program, third and fourth year students learn how to treat patients in underserved and minority areas.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.