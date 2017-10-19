Candlelight Vigils To Remember Lives Lost To Overdose, Alcohol

There will be candlelight vigils on both sides of the bay tonight to remember those who lost their lives because of drugs or alcohol.

Narcotics Overdose Prevention and Education, or "NOPE," is holding the events.

Spokeswoman Beth Butler is with the Hillsborough Chapter.

"This vigil is meant to honor those people who unfortunately lost their lives to an accidental overdose death or a substance-related death, but it also honors the people who are left behind, the loved ones, the friends, who have hole in their heart," Butler said.

She added that there will be a memorial wall with more than 500 pictures on it.

If you didn't get a chance to submit a picture ahead of time, bring it along and it will become part of the tribute.

The NOPE vigils are this evening at Hillsborough High School, 5000 N. Central Avenue in Tampa and at Largo Central Park. Both events get underway at 7.

