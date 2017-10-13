© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

May We Improve Your Hurricane Experience? Officials Seek Public Input On Climate Action Plan

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Kate Stein
Published October 13, 2017 at 8:10 AM EDT
People offered ideas for addressing climate change, income inequality, king tide flooding and other regional issues at a public comment session in Coconut Creek in April.
Did you lose power for a week after Hurricane Irma? Are you frustrated with the king tide flooding on your street? Or maybe thoughts of climate change keep you up at night?

 

Officials from Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties are requesting the public’s help to update their Regional Climate Action Plan. The plan came out in 2012 and provides local officials with guidance on problems like sea-level rise, hurricanes, Zika and income inequality. It also offers strategies for reducing South Florida's carbon footprint.

 

Nancy Schneider is with the Institute for Sustainable Communities, a non-profit helping with the revision.

 

"This time we really want to make sure that everyone is represented in the Regional Climate Action Plan and has a voice moving forward," she said. "It is for anyone: local government staff, non-profits, activists, advocates, citizens, businesses in Southeast Florida."

 

The last day for comments on the draft is Nov. 8. The second version of the plan is scheduled to be released in December.

 

To read and comment on the draft, click here.

Health News Floridaclimate changesea level risehurricanes
Kate Stein
Kate Stein can't quite explain what attracts her to South Florida. It's more than just the warm weather (although this Wisconsin native and Northwestern University graduate definitely appreciates the South Florida sunshine). It has a lot to do with being able to travel from the Everglades to Little Havana to Brickell without turning off 8th Street. It's also related to Stein's fantastic coworkers, whom she first got to know during a winter 2016 internship.Officially, Stein is WLRN's environment, data and transportation journalist. Privately, she uses her job as an excuse to rove around South Florida searching for stories à la Carl Hiaasen and Edna Buchanan. Regardless, Stein speaks Spanish and is always thrilled to run, explore and read. 
