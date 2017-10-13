During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, DCF Receives Grant To Help Victims

Credit iStockphoto

October is the Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This month, the Florida Department of Children and Families also received a grant to help support domestic violence victims.

$8 million DCF received came from the STOP violence Against Women Formula Grant Program through the U.S. Department of Justice.

It’s an annual grant that will support different services and programs that address domestic violence against women.

The funding will be distributed to victim service providers, law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, and courts through contracts with the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Florida Department of Health.

According to DCF, local domestic violence centers across Florida as well as the state hotline responded to more than 109,000 domestic violence calls last year.

