Active Living Expo at Tallahassee Senior Center

The Capital City’s “seasoned citizens” were checking out the many community resources available to them on Friday, Oct. 13 at the Active Living Expo. The event at the city’s Senior Center featured about 80 exhibitors.

Credit Tallahassee Senior Center Foundation The Senior Center's second floor auditorium was full of Active Living Expo exhibitors.

Those exhibitors included Rachelle Hall from Eye Associates of Tallahassee.

“We’re really here to do patient education on different eye diseases and how to get help and different doctors with different specialties,” she said.

Meanwhile Neil Charness, Director of FSU’s Institute for Successful Longevity, was telling Expo visitors about two seminars next week that will be useful for senior citizen caregivers.

“We’re going to have some specialists on the panel including some local folks. We’re going to have the head of the geriatrics department to come in and of course Rich Schulz who is a world expert on caregiving issues.”

Charness said the first session called “Caregiver Challenges” would take place at 3:30 p.m., Oct. 19 at the FSU College of Medicine Auditorium. The following day, Oct. 20, the program “Decision Points for Caregivers” will start at 10 a.m. at Thomasville Road Baptist Church. Then, on the evening of Tuesday, October 24th from 5:30 until 7:00, the Senior Center is hosting a “Red Carpet Welcome” for seniors new to the Capital City.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.