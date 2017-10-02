UF Health Jacksonville Jumps Spots In National Ranking

UF Health Jacksonville jumped 33 spots in an annual ranking of academic medical centers, according to hospital officials.

The Vizient Quality and Accountability Study analyzed data from more than 100 academic health centers and 124 community hospitals to come up with its rankings. The study assessed dozens of measures in six categories, including patient satisfaction, efficiency, mortality rates, safety and effectiveness.

UF Health Jacksonville didn’t crack the top ten, but made an “impressive” move from 77 last year, to 44 this year, according to Dr. Kelly Gray-Eurom with UF Health Jacksonville

Dr. Gray-Eurom credits that move to continuing work by hospital staff on behalf of patients.

“UF Health has spent the last several years really focusing strongly on quality efforts. This was not just a one year jump. This is the result of a couple of years of work concentrating on quality, really focusing on what we could improve on,” she said.

Gray-Eurom said the data collected by Vizient comes from a variety of sources, including the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the hospitals themselves.

She said the new ranking won’t necessarily make available additional federal funds or grants for continued progress, but that it provides a valuable measure of how well UF Health is serving patients and gives the hospital insight into where they can improve.

