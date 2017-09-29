Congressman Lawson Aims To Increase Food Assistance With New Bill, Campaign

Credit Victoria Weler / WFSU Congressman Lawson introduces Let's Feed America campaign in a press conference.

North Florida Congressman Al Lawson is launching his Let’s Feed America campaign, which aims to reduce hunger by expanding eligibility and making it easier for those in need to receive access to food. Lawson says 1 out of 4 people in the fifth congressional district have been on the SNAP Program or food stamps this year.

“And then the President sent his proposed budget that cut the SNAP program and that is totally unacceptable for the needs that we have,” said Lawson.

SNAP stands for supplemental nutrition assistance program. The bill also offers seniors a 69 dollar monthly deduction on medical expenses. Lawson says seniors shouldn’t have to choose between buying food and medicine.

Meanwhile, Lawson says what’s happening in Puerto Rico is an example of why change is needed.

“You know, in Florida, anything that we can do, you know, to help the people there, that’s what we need to do. It’s amazing that natural disasters sometimes in D.C. bring members closer together,” he added.

Lawson is hopeful the spirit of working together he’s seen since the storms will continue throughout the year.

