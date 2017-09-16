© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Nursing Home Where 8 Died Had Emergency Plan, No Mention Of Air Conditioning

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Carol Marbin Miller
Elizabeth Koh
Published September 16, 2017 at 9:11 PM EDT

When the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills submitted its 43-page emergency management plan to county administrators in July, it included details on how the home would maintain clean linen, distribute canned food and ensure residents had access to hand sanitizers.

It made no mention of how residents would be kept cool if the home’s power was lost.

That was a tragic oversight: On Wednesday, health regulators said, eight residents of the rehabilitation center succumbed to cardiac and respiratory failure after a portable air cooling system malfunctioned.

Read more with our news partner, the Miami Herald

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News Floridanursing home deathsHurricane Irma
Carol Marbin Miller
Elizabeth Koh
Related Content