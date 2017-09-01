© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Army Corps Agrees To Expedite Southern Reservoir

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published September 1, 2017 at 1:31 PM EDT
algae_bloom_via_audubon_of_florida.jpg
Credit Audubon of Florida / http://audubonoffloridanews.org/?p=11408

A planned reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee could take shape more quickly thanks to an Army Corps of Engineers decision.  

Updated 3:40 p.m.

The Army Corps of Engineers will expedite review of a new reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee.  Additional water storage was a top priority in the state Senate this year.  

Senate President Joe Negron (R-Stuart) says they’ll bump up planning for the project as part of a long-standing Everglades restoration plan.

“They chose the option of continuing the planning process that is underway," Negron explains, "but moving up the time and dates with which southern storage will be a significant component.”

Toxic algae from the lake choked waterways in Negron’s district in 2016.  Ahead of this year's lawmaking session Negron pledged to build a reservoir south of the lake to reduce those toxic discharges to the east and west. 

He sunk an enormous amount of political capital in gaining approval for the measure, and now says federal authorities are taking steps to expedite the project.

“The letter that was sent today to Florida indicates their continued cooperation with our goal to accomplish a southern reservoir so that we can reduce and ultimately eliminate these poisonous discharges,” Negron says.

Southern storage is part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan approved by Congress in 2000, but the plan has reservoir construction beginning in 2021.  Negron wants to shave a few years off that timeline.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News Floridasouthern reservoirEvergladesrestorationLake Okeechobee
Nick Evans
Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University.  He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU.  While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter.  Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years.  He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan.  When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
See stories by Nick Evans
Related Content