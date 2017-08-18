© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Blue Hiring 200 Jacksonville Seasonal Positions With Full-Time Benefits

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Lindsey Kilbride
Published August 18, 2017 at 4:58 PM EDT

The Florida Blue health insurance company is hiring 200 people for its Jacksonville customer-service department.

Company Talent Management Vice President Phil Zoller said the new member-care specialists will work a seasonal schedule — nine months on, three off, like a school teacher.

“These roles come with training and benefits, meaning that we provide new-hire training,” he said. “We get you ramped up for your role, and then you begin your job as a member care specialist when you finish training.”

He says the extra 200 workers will be especially busy during the winter months, and their time off will fall somewhere between May and August.

Zoller said Florida Blue is looking for folks with a customer-oriented attitude who want to grow with the company.

Those interested can apply on Florida Blue’s website by August 28.

Photo used under Creative Commons.

Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride.

Lindsey Kilbride
Ryan Benk
