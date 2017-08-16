Documentary To Focus On Fallen Police Officers

Between 2014 and 2015, the number of police officers killed in the line of duty nationwide rose a staggering 56 percent. But what about the loved ones they left behind?

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Tampa Theatre will host the Florida premiere of the documentary "Fallen." It looks at the people who have experienced the aftermath of these killings.

Tampa Police Corporal Michael Roberts was gunned down in 2009. His widow, Cindy Roberts, will introduce the film. Roberts is the president of the West Central Florida chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) and she will share more about the organization’s mission. Following the screening, Fallen writer/director Thomas Marchese will lead an audience discussion and Q&A.

WUSF's Steve Newborn talks with Cindy Roberts, who says the pain of that day never quite went away.

A portion of the proceeds from this special screening will benefit the West Central Florida chapter of C.O.P.S., an organization that provides resources for the families of fallen officers, including scholarships, summer camp programs, family retreats, and counseling reimbursement.

https://youtu.be/RfmZNqg99Jk?t=66

