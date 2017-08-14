FDA Issues Advisory On Liquid Medications Produced At PharmaTech, A Davie-Based Company

The FDA has issued an advisory and recall for all liquid drug products made at Davie-based drug company PharmaTech. This is the second recall in the last 10 months, including products widely used by infants and toddlers.

The first contamination advisory was issued after Burkholderia cepaci was found in the drug company's water system. B. cepacia, a bacteria known to cause pneumonia in people with weakened immune systems and cystic fibrosis, among other diseases, has potentially serious effects. The contaminated water was used during the manufacturing of each liquid medication.

Since PharmaTech products are not labeled, patients are advised to call their drug supplier and ask if the medication was purchased from PharmaTech. If so, patients should stop using the medication immediately.

Potentially infected medications are labeled under three brand names: Leader, Major and Rugby.

If you have questions about Leader medications, call 1-800-200-6313, hit option #1

If you have questions about Major Pharmaceuticals medications, call 1-800-645-2158

If you have questions about Rugby Laboratories medications, call 1-800-645-2158

The potentially infected medications are listed below:

Leader branded medications include:

Liquid Multivitamin Supplement for Infants and Toddlers

Liquid Vitamin D Supplement for Breastfed Infants

Major Pharmaceuticals branded medications include:

Certa Vite Liquid

Poly Vita Drops

Poly Vita Drops With Iron

Ferrous Drops Iron Supplement

D-Vita Drops

Tri-Vita Drops

Senna Syrup

Rugby Laboratories branded medications include:

C Liquid

Diocto Liquid

Ferrous Sulfate

Fer Iron Liquid

Diocto Syrup

Aller Chlor Syrup

Cerovite Liquid

D3 400iu Liquid

Poly-Vitamin Liquid

Tri-Vitamin Liquid

Poly Vitamin with Iron Liquid

