FDA Issues Advisory On Liquid Medications Produced At PharmaTech, A Davie-Based Company
The FDA has issued an advisory and recall for all liquid drug products made at Davie-based drug company PharmaTech. This is the second recall in the last 10 months, including products widely used by infants and toddlers.
The first contamination advisory was issued after Burkholderia cepaci was found in the drug company's water system. B. cepacia, a bacteria known to cause pneumonia in people with weakened immune systems and cystic fibrosis, among other diseases, has potentially serious effects. The contaminated water was used during the manufacturing of each liquid medication.
Since PharmaTech products are not labeled, patients are advised to call their drug supplier and ask if the medication was purchased from PharmaTech. If so, patients should stop using the medication immediately.
Potentially infected medications are labeled under three brand names: Leader, Major and Rugby.
If you have questions about Leader medications, call 1-800-200-6313, hit option #1
If you have questions about Major Pharmaceuticals medications, call 1-800-645-2158
If you have questions about Rugby Laboratories medications, call 1-800-645-2158
The potentially infected medications are listed below:
Leader branded medications include:
Liquid Multivitamin Supplement for Infants and Toddlers
Liquid Vitamin D Supplement for Breastfed Infants
Major Pharmaceuticals branded medications include:
Certa Vite Liquid
Poly Vita Drops
Poly Vita Drops With Iron
Ferrous Drops Iron Supplement
D-Vita Drops
Tri-Vita Drops
Senna Syrup
Rugby Laboratories branded medications include:
C Liquid
Diocto Liquid
Ferrous Sulfate
Fer Iron Liquid
Diocto Syrup
Aller Chlor Syrup
Cerovite Liquid
D3 400iu Liquid
Poly-Vitamin Liquid
Tri-Vitamin Liquid
Poly Vitamin with Iron Liquid
