© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
The hepatitis C test requires a simple finger prick to draw blood.
Their Only Option
Every day, hundreds of sick and injured patients walk into free and charitable clinics around the Tampa Bay area in need of a doctor.Many are suffering from chronic conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Some patients were referred to the clinics by staff at hospitals where they landed after years of neglecting to care for treatable conditions.The clinics allow the patients to pay what they can, or nothing at all. They are staffed by doctors and nurses who volunteer their time. They survive off donations and small grants.Many of the patients have jobs but they are living paycheck to paycheck. None have health insurance, either because they do not qualify for Medicaid or can’t afford private coverage. For these patients, the clinics are often their only option for primary care.

Mental Health Care Slips through the Cracks in Florida’s Budget

WGCU | By Julie Glenn
Matthew F Smith
Published August 11, 2017 at 10:27 AM EDT

When Florida lawmakers approved a last-minute budget in special session earlier this year , $20.4 million in federal funding for mental health services expired with no plans to make up for it.

Now, mental health and substance abuse facilities across the state are looking at slashing services—sometimes in half—because of the surprise de-funding.

Salus Care in Fort Myers is looking at $750,000 less in state funding, which they say means they have to cut the number of beds for children in crisis. In a year, that will mean 800 children will be turned away. In psychiatric services, they say 250 people would not receive help. SalusCare says pregnant women who are hooked on drugs will find 1,000 fewer days of service, meaning their babies will most likely be born addicted.

Two case managers who work with 160 substance abuse patients will be let go, and the patients in the Transitional Living Center who are working through addiction will see 2,482 days of service cut- in the middle of a national opioid epidemic which has been declared a national emergency by President Donald Trump

Those in the field are calling it a devastating budget shortfall; a drop in funding that had been in place for a decade. Mental health leaders and even some lawmakers were blindsided by the missing $20.4 million when the budget took effect on July 1. 

Today on the show we’ll talk with Stacy Cook Hawke, the CEO of SalusCare about why no one saw this coming, and what local lawmakers are planning to do in a joint House and Senate budget meeting set for September 15.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

Tags

Health News Floridamental healthflorida budget
Julie Glenn
Julie Glenn is the host of Gulf Coast Live. She has been working in southwest Florida as a freelance writer since 2007, most recently as a regular columnist for the Naples Daily News. She began her broadcasting career in 1993 as a reporter/anchor/producer for a local CBS affiliate in Quincy, Illinois. After also working for the NBC affiliate, she decided to move to Parma, Italy where she earned her Master’s degree in communication from the University of Gastronomic Sciences. Her undergraduate degree in Mass Communication is from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.
See stories by Julie Glenn
Matthew F Smith
Matthew Smith is a reporter and producer of WGCU’s Gulf Coast Live.
See stories by Matthew F Smith
Related Content