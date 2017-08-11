© 2020 Health News Florida
17 Arrested In Multi-Agency Child-Exploitation Sting

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Lindsey Kilbride
Published August 11, 2017 at 3:31 PM EDT
Seventeen men have been arrested for child-exploitation crimes, St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar announced Friday.

Shoar said those arrested in the multi-agency sting called “Operation Cruel Summer” all traveled for the purpose of meeting up with minors for sex. The suspects are between 19 and 60 years old.

Shoar said, “That’s one of the messages to our parents and the adults in these homes: You got to watch these computers, there are horror stories out there.”

He said about two weeks ago his officers started chatting up the predators on e-commerce websites. It’s his department’s fourth operation of this kind.

Shoar said the men traveled from areas in Florida including Duval County and also from out of state, including South Carolina and Virginia.

Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride.

Lindsey Kilbride
Lindsey Kilbride was WJCT's special projects producer until Aug. 28, 2020. She reported, hosted and produced podcasts like Odd Ball, for which she was honored with a statewide award from the Associated Press, as well as What It's Like. She also produced VOIDCAST, hosted by Void magazine's Matt Shaw, and the ADAPT podcast, hosted by WJCT's Brendan Rivers.
