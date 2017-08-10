FWC Highlights Crane Species, Ways For Public To Coexist

Florida wildlife officials are highlighting sandhill cranes as well as better ways for the public to coexist with the threatened bird species.

Sandhill Cranes can be found all across Florida and South Georgia. It’s easy to spot this about four-foot tall, long-necked, long legged gray species with a patch of red skin on top of its head.

Usually found in freshwater marshes, prairies, and pastures, the cranes can also be seen wandering around people’s yards.

While their diet normally includes berries, insects, frogs, and even small birds, sandhill cranes are also partial to food from humans.

And, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s dangerous to feed them because the bird species can become aggressive and have even attacked kids.

So, the FWC encourages the public not to the feed the sandhill cranes, accept that lawns may be damaged as the cranes dig for food like insects, and properly cover windows and screens that can be attacked by cranes who see their own reflection.

