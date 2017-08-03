What Would A Popular Health Care Plan Look Like?

A group of centrist lawmakers is set to begin work on a bipartisan health care bill. Meanwhile, public opinion is tilting in favor of government involvement in health care, with a third of Americans supporting a single-payer system.

If you locked experts of various political affiliations in a room and told them to draft a health care bill, what would they come up with? We’ll find out.

GUESTS

Chris Jennings, Former senior health policy adviser in the Clinton and Obama administrations; president of Jennings Policy Strategies, a consulting firm

Joseph Antos, Wilson H. Taylor scholar in health care and retirement policy at the American Enterprise Institute; former health adviser to the Congressional Budget Office

Mary Agnes Carey, Partnerships editor and senior correspondent, Kaiser Health News.

