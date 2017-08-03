DOH Awards New Cannabis Licenses With More On The Way

Credit Bokske via Wikimedia Commons

Florida’s Office of Medical Marijuana has issued two new cannabis licenses under the terms of a measure passed in this June’s special session. Jim Eaton is an attorney with one of the new licensees, 3 Boys Farm.

“Very pleased, everybody’s very pleased to get into the business and provide medical cannabis to the public.”

And after more than two years of work, Eaton says the company wants to hit the ground running.

“So the next step is to build dispensaries around the state,” he says. “And probably we’d start in some proximity to where we grow just south of Tampa—maybe down the lower west coast, and some of the principal cities around Florida.”

The other license went to a nursery called Plants of Ruskin. Both growers applied in the first round of licensing and went to court after state regulators chose different companies.

In addition to these two licenses the Office of Medical Marijuana is working on a handful of others.

