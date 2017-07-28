Local Counties To Celebrate World Breastfeeding Week With Several Events

Tuesday marks the start of World Breastfeeding Week, and a number of Panhandle county health departments are marking the week with several events.

Bay County Health officials are offering a free breastfeeding class Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. It will be offered in the Ullman building of the county health department’s main location in Panama City.

Meanwhile, Gulf County’s Health officials are holding a World Breastfeeding Week celebration at their Port St. Joe Clinic Friday at 10 a.m. It includes door prizes and games for Moms and babies.

And, Franklin County Health officials will hold their 2 nd Annual Walk and Celebration for Breastfeeding Awareness at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola Saturday at 6 p.m. Registration begins at 5:30. It’s free with refreshments, door prizes, and goody bags. For other events, visit your local health department’s website.

Health officials encourage mothers to breastfeed because they say it reduces a baby’s chance of health problems, like diabetes, asthma, and ear infections.

