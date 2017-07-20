Baby, Bye Bye Bye: Miami Could Face OB/GYN Shortage, Study Finds

Planning to have a baby in the Miami metro area? You’d better do it fast.

A study released Thursday says that of the 50 largest U.S. cities, Miami is the fourth most likely to face a shortage of obstetricians and gynecologists in the coming years.

Analysts say the number of OB/GYNs -- doctors who deliver babies and treat women of all ages -- isn’t growing fast enough to keep up with the growing U.S. population. That’s because many OB/GYNs are approaching retirement age, but not so many med students are entering the field to replace them.

It’s a particular problem in Miami, where nearly 40 percent of OB/GYNs are older than 55.

And, the analysts say, OB/GYNs tend to burn out and retire earlier than other specialists. Being on call for deliveries at all hours takes its toll.

The study found Las Vegas to be the city with the highest risk of an OB/GYN shortage. Orlando is second. The city with the lowest risk of a shortage? Portland, Oregon.

The study was conducted by Doximity, a networking site for healthcare professionals. A representative for the company said a main reason for the study is to let its members who are OB/GYNs know where they might be needed… like South Florida.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.