Senator Nelson Aiding The Fight Against Garbage Juice

Jackson County commissioners and city managers met with Florida U.S. Senator Bill Nelson Friday to discuss a deep injection well proposed for Marianna. Nelson listened to their concerns.

Waste Management wants to use the well to dispose of wastewater generated at the current Springhill Landfill, but county officials and residents have many concerns.

Local officials argue the current site already handles wastewater for the county and surrounding areas.

Nelson has written a letter to the United States Environmental Protection Agency in support of the county’s stance, asking the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to better investigate the environmental impact.

However, there were many details the senator was not aware of.

“Living in Gadsden, there are Pritchett trucks continuously from Georgia, all over large parts of Florida, West Florida, Alabama,” said one official. “Those trucks are continuously on that road, hauling it in. They’re hauling it, I don’t know how many miles they haul it from but they haul it from a long distance.”

“I didn’t know this, they’re bringing garbage from other states? From Alabama and Georgia, into this landfill?” asked Nelson. “Who owns it?”

The answer was loud and clear: Waste Management.

The company has filed a petition for an exploratory well, but residents believe once the money is spent, the well will stay.

In the past week, Marianna city commissioners adopted a resolution against the well. They are awaiting word from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

County officials are still wary about the unknown details of the well. Many of the residents at the meeting expressed concerns on the Florida Aquifers.

“Leave our aquifers alone,” said Johnie Roberts.

