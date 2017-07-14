© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Gulf Restoration Council Soliciting Comments On 2017 Plans

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published July 14, 2017 at 3:12 PM EDT
BP's Deepwater Horizon oil rig on fire in 2010.
BP's Deepwater Horizon oil rig on fire in 2010.
BP's Deepwater Horizon oil rig on fire in 2010.
Credit US Coast Guard
BP's Deepwater Horizon oil rig on fire in 2010.

The Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council is unveiling its plan for 2017 and looking for public feedback.

The council uses dollars from the BP oil spill to help rebuild the gulf’s economy and environment.  Council staffer Jean Cowan says under the draft proposal, council members could get up to $500,000 annually for the next three years, and then up to $300,000 a year for two years, to find and plan partnership projects.

“To put that another way—because that does sound like a lot of money,” Cowan says, “to put that another way, that’s about 1.44 percent of the total funds that we will have available to us over the course of the pay out from BP.”

Cowan says part of the idea is not duplicating the efforts of other organizations sharing similar goals.  The restoration council is accepting public comment until August 14. 

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News FloridaGulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Counciloil spill moneyBP oil spill
Nick Evans
Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University.  He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU.  While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter.  Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years.  He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan.  When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
See stories by Nick Evans
Related Content